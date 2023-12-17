Denso (DNZOF) Price Target Increased by 8.10% to 19.56

The average one-year price target for Denso (OTC:DNZOF) has been revised to 19.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.10% from the prior estimate of 18.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.12 to a high of 22.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.97% from the latest reported closing price of 14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denso. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZOF is 0.40%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.64% to 101,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares, representing an increase of 75.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 12,481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares, representing an increase of 78.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 2.82% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 9,265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing an increase of 71.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 14.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,876K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 10.30% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 2,829K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 15.64% over the last quarter.

