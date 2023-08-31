Denso (DNZOF) Price Target Increased by 13.57% to 75.93

The average one-year price target for Denso (OTC:DNZOF) has been revised to 75.93 / share. This is an increase of 13.57% from the prior estimate of 66.86 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.82 to a high of 87.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from the latest reported closing price of 66.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denso. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZOF is 0.40%, an increase of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 50,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 17.61% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 17.51% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 2,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 29.91% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 2,662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.