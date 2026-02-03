DENSO (DNZOF) Price Target Increased by 16.03% to 17.67

The average one-year price target for DENSO (OTCPK:DNZOF) has been revised to $17.67 / share. This is an increase of 16.03% from the prior estimate of $15.23 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.04 to a high of $20.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.85% from the latest reported closing price of $15.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENSO. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 22.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZOF is 0.27%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.41% to 187,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,912K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,190K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 0.38% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 22,464K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,787K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,734K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,008K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,414K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,116K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 1.75% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 11,514K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOF by 17.18% over the last quarter.

