Denso Corporation - ADR (DNZOY) Price Target Increased by 14.59% to 37.77

The average one-year price target for Denso Corporation - ADR (OTC:DNZOY) has been revised to 37.77 / share. This is an increase of 14.59% from the prior estimate of 32.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.10 to a high of 44.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from the latest reported closing price of 34.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denso Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNZOY is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.22% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNZOY by 18.48% over the last quarter.

