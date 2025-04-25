Markets

DENSO Corp. FY Profit Climbs; Sees Higher Profit, Weak Revenues Next Year

April 25, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DENSO Corp. (DNZOY.PK), a Japanese automotive components manufacturer, on Friday reported higher profit for the fiscal year ended March 31 with slight growth in revenues .

In the year, profit attributable to owners of the parent company climbed 34 percent to 419.08 billion yen from last year's 312.79 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share were 145.02 yen, up from 104.97 yen last year.

Operating profit climbed 36.4 percent year-over-year to 518.95 billion yen.

Revenue for the year edged up 0.2 percent to 7.16 trillion yen from 7.14 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, DENSO projects arrtibutable profit to grow 23% year-over-year to 515 billion yen or 182.80 yen per share; and operating profit to grow 30.1 percent to 675 billion yen, while revenues would be down 1.6 percent to 7.05 trillion yen.

Further, the company announced dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025 of 64 yen per share. The company projects stable dividend for the next year.

