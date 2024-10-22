News & Insights

Stocks

Denny’s Q3 2024 Results and Strategic Growth Plans

October 22, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Denny’s ( (DENN) ) has shared an announcement.

Denny’s Corporation announced its third-quarter 2024 results, revealing a slight dip in total operating revenue to $111.8 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company celebrated outperforming the BBI Family Dining index in same-restaurant sales, driven by the relaunch of its value menu and expansion of its virtual brand, Banda Burrito. The company also hosted an Investor Day to discuss strategic plans aimed at boosting long-term financial growth, focusing on increasing sales, margins, and portfolio expansion while optimizing shareholder returns.

Learn more about DENN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DENN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.