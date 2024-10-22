Denny’s Q3 2024 Results and Strategic Growth Plans

Denny’s ( (DENN) ) has shared an announcement.

Denny’s Corporation announced its third-quarter 2024 results, revealing a slight dip in total operating revenue to $111.8 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company celebrated outperforming the BBI Family Dining index in same-restaurant sales, driven by the relaunch of its value menu and expansion of its virtual brand, Banda Burrito. The company also hosted an Investor Day to discuss strategic plans aimed at boosting long-term financial growth, focusing on increasing sales, margins, and portfolio expansion while optimizing shareholder returns.

