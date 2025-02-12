DENNYS Earnings Results: $DENN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DENNYS ($DENN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $114,670,000, missing estimates of $117,758,112 by $-3,088,112.
DENNYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of DENNYS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,785,323 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,515,333
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,608,854 shares (+2820.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,733,566
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 583,660 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,764,607
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 520,387 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,356,496
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 397,228 shares (+229.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,562,120
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 370,376 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,240,774
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 309,100 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,870,055
