Denny's (DENN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.96, changing hands as high as $21.79 per share. Denny's Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DENN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.74 per share, with $23.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.75.

