Denny's (DENN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Denny's (DENN) reported revenue of $111.64 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants : -3.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.6%.

: -3.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -2.6%. Total restaurants end of period : 1,557 compared to the 1,551 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,557 compared to the 1,551 average estimate based on five analysts. Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period : 1,475 compared to the 1,472 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,475 compared to the 1,472 average estimate based on five analysts. Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Company Restaurants : -0.9% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -0.9% compared to the -0.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Company operated restaurants at end of period : 82 compared to the 79 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82 compared to the 79 average estimate based on five analysts. Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants : -3% versus -2.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -3% versus -2.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue : $57.74 million compared to the $56.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $57.74 million compared to the $56.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenue- Company restaurant sales : $53.90 million versus $52.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $53.90 million versus $52.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue : $19.07 million compared to the $18.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $19.07 million compared to the $18.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees : $2.87 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.3% year over year.

: $2.87 million compared to the $2.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.3% year over year. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue : $7.95 million compared to the $7.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $7.95 million compared to the $7.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $27.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

Shares of Denny's have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

