Denny's Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2024 Amid Strategic Brand Enhancements

Denny's Corporation reports Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue fluctuations and restaurant closures.

Denny’s Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, showing strong performance from both its Denny's and Keke's brands despite facing challenges due to macroeconomic factors. Total operating revenue for the fourth quarter was $114.7 million, slightly down from the previous year. Denny's same-restaurant sales increased by 1.1%, while Keke's saw a 3.0% rise. The company has been actively closing underperforming restaurants, with 30 closures in the fourth quarter, and has made significant investments in remodeling, completing 23 remodels throughout the year. For the full year, total operating revenue was $452.3 million, with net income at $21.6 million. Looking ahead to 2025, Denny's expects same-restaurant sales to range from -2.0% to 1.0% and plans to open 25 to 40 new locations, while navigating ongoing economic challenges.

Potential Positives

Strong fourth quarter performance with operating income increasing to $14.5 million, significantly up from $7.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Denny's and Keke's both outperformed their respective industry indices in same-restaurant sales, with Keke's achieving a 3.0% increase.

Record number of Keke's cafes opened, expanding the brand into six new states, showcasing successful growth and market expansion.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter, reaching $22.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Total operating revenue decreased from $463.9 million in the prior year to $452.3 million, indicating a significant decline in overall business performance.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales were reported at (0.2%) for the full year, suggesting stagnation or a decrease in consumer demand for this brand.

The company experienced the closure of 88 restaurants during the full year, which could indicate underlying challenges in maintaining its operations and profitability.

FAQ

What were Denny's financial results for Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Denny's had total operating revenue of $114.7 million and net income of $6.8 million.

How did Keke's perform in the fourth quarter?

Keke's achieved same-restaurant sales growth of 3.0% and opened eight new cafes in the fourth quarter.

What strategic changes did Denny's implement in 2024?

Denny's accelerated closures of lower-volume restaurants and completed 23 remodels to enhance brand health.

What is the outlook for Denny's in 2025?

In 2025, Denny's expects same-restaurant sales between (2.0%) and 1.0% and plans 25 to 40 new locations.

How did Denny's perform compared to industry indices?

Denny's and Keke's outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Release



SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2024 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.





Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud of our progress through 2024, culminating in strong performances from both Denny's and Keke's, which outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter. We have made significant progress in our strategy to enhance the overall health of our flagship brand by accelerating the closure of lower-volume restaurants and completing 23 remodels, and also opened a record number of Keke’s cafes while expanding into six new states. Looking ahead to 2025, there is still work to be done within our brands, particularly as we navigate near-term consumer sentiment that has been affected by macroeconomic factors. With the actions we are taking to maintain our position as a value leader, invest in our brands, reduce costs, and drive traffic, we are well positioned to deliver shareholder value.”







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Highlights







(1)











Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.



Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.1%.



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.1%.



Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.0%.



Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.0%.



Denny's opened four franchised restaurants and closed 30 franchise restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.



Denny's opened four franchised restaurants and closed 30 franchise restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.



Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.



Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.



Keke's opened eight new cafes and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.



Keke's opened eight new cafes and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.



Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional company cafes.



Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional company cafes.



Operating income was $14.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the prior year quarter.



Operating income was $14.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the prior year quarter.



Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales.



Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales.



Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.



Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $7.6 million and $0.14, respectively.



Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $7.6 million and $0.14, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA* of $22.2 million increased 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter.









Full Year





2024





Highlights







(









1)











Total operating revenue was $452.3 million compared to $463.9 million for the prior year.



Total operating revenue was $452.3 million compared to $463.9 million for the prior year.



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.2%).



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.2%).



Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.7%).



Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.7%).



Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants and closed 88 restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.



Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants and closed 88 restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.



Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including seven at company restaurants, or over 11% of the Denny's company fleet.



Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including seven at company restaurants, or over 11% of the Denny's company fleet.



Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.



Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.



Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.



Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.



Operating income was $45.3 million compared to $52.8 million for the prior year.



Operating income was $45.3 million compared to $52.8 million for the prior year.



Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $123.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $25.8 million, or 12.2% of company restaurant sales.



Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $123.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $25.8 million, or 12.2% of company restaurant sales.



Net income was $21.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.



Net income was $21.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.



Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $28.6 million and $0.54, respectively.



Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $28.6 million and $0.54, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA* was $81.4 million.









(1)



The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.







Fourth





Quarter 2024 Results







Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.





Franchise and license revenue was $62.3 million compared to $61.3 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter and positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by decreases in equivalent units and franchise occupancy revenue at Denny's.





Company restaurant sales were $52.4 million compared to $54.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by six fewer Denny's equivalent units, including three refranchised units, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.





Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.5 million, or 51.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily driven by positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by fewer Denny's equivalent units.





Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to investments in marketing and expected new cafe opening inefficiencies, partially offset by lower legal settlement expense.





Total general and administrative expenses were $18.7 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter. This change was due to lower deferred compensation valuation adjustments, corporate administrative expenses, and incentive compensation.





The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 33.8% for the current quarter.





Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.14.





The Company ended the quarter with $271.9 million of total debt outstanding, including $261.3 million of borrowings under its credit facility.







Capital Allocation







The Company invested $10.9 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, and $28.6 million on the full year, which included Keke's new cafe development and company remodels at both brands.





The Company also allocated $11.2 million to share repurchases for the full year resulting in approximately $89.2 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.







Business Outlook







The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect performance through the first six fiscal weeks and the expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment due to macro events will moderate over time.







Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales



**



between (2.0%) and 1.0%.



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales ** between (2.0%) and 1.0%.



Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.



Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.



Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.



Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.



Commodity inflation between 2.0% and 4.0%.



Commodity inflation between 2.0% and 4.0%.



Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.



Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.



Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of:





Corporate and administrative expenses between $60 million and $62 million, including approximately $1 million related to the 53rd week;





Incentive compensation between $6 million and $9 million; and,





Approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.







Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of:



Adjusted EBITDA



*



between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.



Adjusted EBITDA * between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.



Share repurchases between $15 million and $25 million.

















*









Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.





















**









Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

















Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2024 on a webcast today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast accessible through the Company's investor relations website at



investor.dennys.com



.







About Denny's Corporation







Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.





The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.





For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit



investor.dennys.com



.







Non-GAAP Definition Changes







The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.





The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.





Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.









Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).





















DENNY’S CORPORATION













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)











































($ in thousands)





12/25/24









12/27/23











Assets



























Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,698













$





4,893





















Investments









1,106

















1,281





















Receivables, net









24,433

















21,391





















Inventories









1,747

















2,175





















Assets held for sale









381

















1,455





















Prepaid and other current assets









10,628

















12,855

























Total current assets









39,993

















44,050

















Property, net









111,417

















93,494

















Finance lease right-of-use assets, net









6,200

















6,098

















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









124,738

















116,795

















Goodwill









66,357

















65,908

















Intangible assets, net









91,739

















93,428

















Deferred financing costs, net









1,066

















1,702

















Other noncurrent assets









54,764

















43,343

























Total assets





$





496,274













$





464,818















































Liabilities



























Current liabilities





























Current finance lease liabilities





$





1,284













$





1,383





















Current operating lease liabilities









15,487

















14,779





















Accounts payable









19,985

















24,070





















Other current liabilities









58,842

















63,068

























Total current liabilities









95,598

















103,300

















Long-term liabilities





























Long-term debt









261,300

















255,500





















Noncurrent finance lease liabilities









9,284

















9,150





















Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









120,841

















114,451





















Liability for insurance claims, less current portion









5,866

















6,929





















Deferred income taxes, net









9,964

















6,582





















Other noncurrent liabilities









27,446

















31,592

























Total long-term liabilities









434,701

















424,204

























Total liabilities









530,299

















527,504















































Shareholders' deficit































Common stock









513

















529





















Paid-in capital









—

















6,688





















Deficit









(2,499





)













(21,784





)

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net









(32,039





)













(41,659





)

















Treasury stock









—

















(6,460





)





















Total shareholders' deficit









(34,025





)













(62,686





)





















Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit





$





496,274













$





464,818















































Debt Balances















Credit facility revolver due 2026





$





261,300













$





255,500

















Finance lease liabilities









10,568

















10,533





















Total debt





$





271,868













$





266,033































DENNY’S CORPORATION













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)



















































Quarter Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





12/25/24









12/27/23









Revenue:

























Company restaurant sales





$





52,390













$





54,046

















Franchise and license revenue









62,284

















61,307





















Total operating revenue









114,674

















115,353













Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization









47,228

















48,646













Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization









30,425

















29,795













General and administrative expenses









18,658

















19,255













Depreciation and amortization









3,919

















3,507













Goodwill impairment charges









—

















6,363













Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net









(10





)













63





















Total operating costs and expenses, net









100,220

















107,629













Operating income









14,454

















7,724













Interest expense, net









4,410

















4,309













Other nonoperating income, net









(222





)













(1,182





)









Income before income taxes









10,266

















4,597













Provision for income taxes









3,470

















1,695













Net income





$





6,796













$





2,902









































Net income per share - basic





$





0.13













$





0.05













Net income per share - diluted





$





0.13













$





0.05









































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









52,103

















53,648













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









52,258

















53,893









































Comprehensive income (loss)





$





18,202













$





(10,997





)































General and Administrative Expenses



















Corporate administrative expenses





$





15,504













$





16,420

















Share-based compensation









2,272

















403

















Incentive compensation









591

















1,305

















Deferred compensation valuation adjustments









291

















1,127





















Total general and administrative expenses





$





18,658













$





19,255































DENNY’S CORPORATION













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)



















































Fiscal Year Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





12/25/24









12/27/23









Revenue:

























Company restaurant sales





$





211,781













$





215,532













Franchise and license revenue









240,553

















248,390

















Total operating revenue









452,334

















463,922









Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization









189,744

















187,599









Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization









120,226

















122,452









General and administrative expenses









80,197

















77,770









Depreciation and amortization









14,857

















14,385









Goodwill impairment charges









20

















6,363









Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net









1,974

















2,530

















Total operating costs and expenses, net









407,018

















411,099









Operating income









45,316

















52,823









Interest expense, net









17,974

















17,597









Other nonoperating (income) expense, net









(1,907





)













8,288









Income before income taxes









29,249

















26,938









Provision for income taxes









7,678

















6,993









Net income





$





21,571













$





19,945





































Net income per share - basic





$





0.41













$





0.36









Net income per share - diluted





$





0.41













$





0.35





































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









52,499

















55,984









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









52,614

















56,196





































Comprehensive income





$





31,191













$





20,983































General and Administrative Expenses



















Corporate administrative expenses





$





62,347













$





60,339













Share-based compensation









10,678

















8,880













Incentive compensation









5,459

















6,640













Deferred compensation valuation adjustments









1,713

















1,911

















Total general and administrative expenses





$





80,197













$





77,770



























DENNY’S CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Unaudited)















The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.





















Quarter Ended









Fiscal Year Ended









($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





12/25/24









12/27/23









12/25/24









12/27/23









Net income





$





6,796













$





2,902













$





21,571













$





19,945













Provision for income taxes









3,470

















1,695

















7,678

















6,993













Goodwill impairment charges









—

















6,363

















20

















6,363













Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net









(10





)













63

















1,974

















2,530













Other nonoperating (income) expense, net









(222





)













(1,182





)













(1,907





)













8,288













Share-based compensation expense









2,272

















403

















10,678

















8,880













Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments









291

















1,127

















1,713

















1,911













Interest expense, net









4,410

















4,309

















17,974

















17,597













Depreciation and amortization









3,919

















3,507

















14,857

















14,385













Non-recurring legal settlement expenses









—

















590

















2,165

















679













Pre-opening expenses









782

















158

















1,548

















288













Other adjustments



(1)











443

















—

















3,083

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





22,151













$





19,935













$





81,354













$





87,859

















































Net income





$





6,796













$





2,902













$





21,571













$





19,945













Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net









258

















121

















760

















10,959













Goodwill impairment charges









—

















6,363

















20

















6,363













Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net









(10





)













63

















1,974

















2,530













Non-recurring legal settlement expenses









—

















590

















2,165

















679













Pre-opening expenses









782

















158

















1,548

















288













Other adjustments



(1)











443

















—

















3,083

















—













Tax effect



(2)











(719





)













(2,054





)













(2,512





)













(5,205





)









Adjusted net income





$





7,550













$





8,143













$





28,609













$





35,559

















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









52,258

















53,893

















52,614

















56,196

















































Net income per share - diluted





$





0.13













$





0.05













$





0.41













$





0.35













Adjustments per share









0.01

















0.10

















0.13

















0.28













Adjusted net income per share





$





0.14













$





0.15













$





0.54













$





0.63

























(1





)





Other adjustments for the quarter ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs and a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.









(2





)





Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 48.8% and 26.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 28.2% and 25.0%, respectively.























DENNY’S CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Unaudited)



















The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.





Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.





Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.





Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.





Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.





















Quarter Ended









Fiscal Year Ended









($ in thousands)





12/25/24









12/27/23









12/25/24









12/27/23









Operating income





$





14,454













$





7,724









$





45,316









$





52,823









General and administrative expenses









18,658

















19,255













80,197













77,770









Depreciation and amortization









3,919

















3,507













14,857













14,385









Goodwill impairment charges









—

















6,363













20













6,363









Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net









(10





)













63













1,974













2,530









Restaurant-level operating margin





$





37,021













$





36,912









$





142,364









$





153,871













































Restaurant-level operating margin consists of:





































Company restaurant operating margin



(1)







$





5,162













$





5,400









$





22,037









$





27,933









Franchise operating margin



(2)











31,859

















31,512













120,327













125,938









Restaurant-level operating margin





$





37,021













$





36,912









$





142,364









$





153,871









Adjustments



(3)











782

















748













6,353













967









Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin





$





37,803













$





37,660









$





148,717









$





154,838





















(1





)





Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.









(2





)





Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.









(3





)





Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.























DENNY’S CORPORATION













Operating Margins













(Unaudited)



























































Quarter Ended









($ in thousands)





12/25/24









12/27/23









Company restaurant operations:



(1)



































Company restaurant sales





$





52,390









100.0





%









$





54,046





100.0





%













Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:





































Product costs









13,377









25.5





%













13,993





25.9





%

















Payroll and benefits









19,800









37.8





%













20,184





37.3





%

















Occupancy









4,442









8.5





%













4,550





8.4





%

















Other operating costs:









































Utilities









1,645









3.1





%













1,811





3.4





%





















Repairs and maintenance









1,046









2.0





%













994





1.8





%





















Marketing









2,511









4.8





%













1,396





2.6





%





















Legal settlements









(109





)





(0.2)%













1,827





3.4





%





















Pre-opening costs









782









1.5





%













158





0.3





%





















Other direct costs









3,734









7.1





%













3,733





6.9





%













Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization





$





47,228









90.1





%









$





48,646





90.0





%













Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





5,162









9.9





%









$





5,400





10.0





%





















Adjustments



(3)











782









1.5





%













748





1.4





%













Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





5,944









11.3





%









$





6,148





11.4





%

















































Franchise operations:



(4)



































Franchise and license revenue:

































Royalties





$





30,284









48.6





%









$





30,025





49.0





%













Advertising revenue









20,875









33.5





%













19,676





32.1





%













Initial and other fees









2,808









4.5





%













2,888





4.7





%













Occupancy revenue









8,317









13.4





%













8,718





14.2





%













Total franchise and license revenue





$





62,284









100.0





%









$





61,307





100.0





%





















































Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:

































Advertising costs





$





20,875









33.5





%









$





19,676





32.1





%













Occupancy costs









5,057









8.1





%













5,307





8.7





%













Other direct costs









4,493









7.2





%













4,812





7.8





%













Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization





$





30,425









48.8





%









$





29,795





48.6





%













Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





31,859









51.2





%









$





31,512





51.4





%

















Adjustments



(3)











—









—





%













—





—





%













Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





31,859









51.2





%









$





31,512





51.4





%

















































Total operating revenue



(5)







$





114,674









100.0





%









$





115,353





100.0





%









Total costs of operating revenue



(5)











77,653









67.7





%













78,441





68.0





%









Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)



(5)







$





37,021









32.3





%









$





36,912





32.0





%

















































(1





)





As a percentage of company restaurant sales.









(2





)





Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.









(3





)





Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.









(4





)





As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.









(5





)





As a percentage of total operating revenue.



























DENNY’S CORPORATION













Operating Margins













(Unaudited)



























































Fiscal Year Ended









($ in thousands)





12/25/24









12/27/23









Company restaurant operations:



(1)



































Company restaurant sales





$





211,781





100.0





%









$





215,532





100.0





%













Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:





































Product costs









53,931





25.5





%













55,789





25.9





%

















Payroll and benefits









80,605





38.1





%













80,666





37.4





%

















Occupancy









18,129





8.6





%













16,809





7.8





%

















Other operating costs:









































Utilities









6,954





3.3





%













7,848





3.6





%





















Repairs and maintenance









4,023





1.9





%













3,661





1.7





%





















Marketing









7,850





3.7





%













5,603





2.6





%





















Legal settlements









1,700





0.8





%













2,302





1.1





%





















Pre-opening costs









1,548





0.7





%













288





0.1





%





















Other direct costs









15,004





7.1





%













14,633





6.8





%













Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization





$





189,744





89.6





%









$





187,599





87.0





%













Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





22,037





10.4





%









$





27,933





13.0





%

















Adjustments



(3)











3,713





1.8





%













967





0.4





%













Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





25,750





12.2





%









$





28,900





13.4





%

















































Franchise operations:



(4)



































Franchise and license revenue:

































Royalties





$





118,705





49.3





%









$





120,131





48.4





%













Advertising revenue









79,973





33.2





%













78,494





31.6





%













Initial and other fees









8,711





3.6





%













13,882





5.6





%













Occupancy revenue









33,164





13.8





%













35,883





14.4





%













Total franchise and license revenue





$





240,553





100.0





%









$





248,390





100.0





%





















































Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:

































Advertising costs





$





79,973





33.2





%









$





78,494





31.6





%













Occupancy costs









20,539





8.5





%













22,160





8.9





%













Other direct costs









19,714





8.2





%













21,798





8.8





%













Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization





$





120,226





50.0





%









$





122,452





49.3





%













Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





120,327





50.0





%









$





125,938





50.7





%













Adjustments



(3)











2,640





1.1





%













—





0.0





%













Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)



(2)







$





122,967





51.1





%









$





125,938





50.7





%

















































Total operating revenue



(5)







$





452,334





100.0





%









$





463,922





100.0





%









Total costs of operating revenue



(5)











309,970





68.5





%













310,051





66.8





%









Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)



(5)







$





142,364





31.5





%









$





153,871





33.2





%

















































(1





)





As a percentage of company restaurant sales.









(2





)





Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.









(3





)





Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.









(4





)





As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.









(5





)





As a percentage of total operating revenue.



























DENNY’S CORPORATION













Statistical Data













(Unaudited)





























































































Denny's













Keke's













Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales







(1)









Quarter Ended









Fiscal Year Ended









Quarter Ended









Fiscal Year Ended









(Increase (decrease) vs. prior year)





12/25/24









12/27/23









12/25/24









12/27/23









12/25/24









12/27/23









12/25/24









12/27/23













Company Restaurants









0.0





%













(1.2





)%













(1.5





%)













2.7





%













(3.7





)%













0.7





%













(2.7





%)













(1.1





)%













Domestic Franchise Restaurants









1.2





%













1.5





%













(0.1





%)













3.6





%













4.1





%













(3.8





)%













(1.6





%)













(4.4





)%













Domestic System-wide Restaurants









1.1





%













1.3





%













(0.2





%)













3.6





%













3.0





%













(3.1





)%













(1.7





%)













(3.9





)%



















































































Average Unit Sales







































($ in thousands)









































































Company Restaurants





$





800













$





770













$





3,086













$





3,073













$





407













$





442













$





1,728













$





1,796

















Franchised Restaurants





$





482













$





467













$





1,875













$





1,843













$





459













$





432













$





1,829













$





1,828





















































































(1)





Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.























Restaurant Unit Activity









Denny's













Keke's































Franchised

























Franchised





























Company









& Licensed









Total









Company









& Licensed









Total









Ending Units September 25, 2024





61













1,464













1,525













11













50













61

















Units Opened





—













4













4













3













5













8

















Units Closed





—













(30





)









(30





)









—













—













—





















Net Change





—













(26





)









(26





)









3













5













8













Ending Units December 25, 2024





61













1,438













1,499













14













55













69









































































Equivalent Units

























































Fourth Quarter 2024





59













1,454













1,513













11













51













62

















Fourth Quarter 2023





65













1,512













1,577













8













50













58





















Net Change





(6





)









(58





)









(64





)









3













1













4









































































Ending Units December 27, 2023





65













1,508













1,573













8













50













58

















Units Opened





—













14













14













7













5













12

















Units Refranchised





(3





)









3













—













(1





)









1













—

















Units Closed





(1





)









(87





)









(88





)









—













(1





)









(1





)

















Net Change





(4





)









(70





)









(74





)









6













5













11













Ending Units December 25, 2024





61













1,438













1,499













14













55













69









































































Equivalent Units

























































Year-to-Date 2024





62













1,478













1,540













11













50













61

















Year-to-Date 2023





65













1,522













1,587













8













48













56





















Net Change





(3





)









(44





)









(47





)









3













2













5























