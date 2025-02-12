Denny's Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for 2024 Amid Strategic Brand Enhancements

Denny's Corporation reports Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue fluctuations and restaurant closures.
Quiver AI Summary
Denny’s Corporation reported its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, showing strong performance from both its Denny's and Keke's brands despite facing challenges due to macroeconomic factors. Total operating revenue for the fourth quarter was $114.7 million, slightly down from the previous year. Denny's same-restaurant sales increased by 1.1%, while Keke's saw a 3.0% rise. The company has been actively closing underperforming restaurants, with 30 closures in the fourth quarter, and has made significant investments in remodeling, completing 23 remodels throughout the year. For the full year, total operating revenue was $452.3 million, with net income at $21.6 million. Looking ahead to 2025, Denny's expects same-restaurant sales to range from -2.0% to 1.0% and plans to open 25 to 40 new locations, while navigating ongoing economic challenges.
Potential Positives
- Strong fourth quarter performance with operating income increasing to $14.5 million, significantly up from $7.7 million in the prior year quarter.
- Denny's and Keke's both outperformed their respective industry indices in same-restaurant sales, with Keke's achieving a 3.0% increase.
- Record number of Keke's cafes opened, expanding the brand into six new states, showcasing successful growth and market expansion.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter, reaching $22.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Total operating revenue decreased from $463.9 million in the prior year to $452.3 million, indicating a significant decline in overall business performance.
- Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales were reported at (0.2%) for the full year, suggesting stagnation or a decrease in consumer demand for this brand.
- The company experienced the closure of 88 restaurants during the full year, which could indicate underlying challenges in maintaining its operations and profitability.
FAQ
What were Denny's financial results for Q4 2024?
In Q4 2024, Denny's had total operating revenue of $114.7 million and net income of $6.8 million.
How did Keke's perform in the fourth quarter?
Keke's achieved same-restaurant sales growth of 3.0% and opened eight new cafes in the fourth quarter.
What strategic changes did Denny's implement in 2024?
Denny's accelerated closures of lower-volume restaurants and completed 23 remodels to enhance brand health.
What is the outlook for Denny's in 2025?
In 2025, Denny's expects same-restaurant sales between (2.0%) and 1.0% and plans 25 to 40 new locations.
How did Denny's perform compared to industry indices?
Denny's and Keke's outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$DENN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $DENN stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,785,323 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,515,333
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,608,854 shares (+2820.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,733,566
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 583,660 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,764,607
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 520,387 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,356,496
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 397,228 shares (+229.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,562,120
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 370,376 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,240,774
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 309,100 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,870,055
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2024 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.
Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud of our progress through 2024, culminating in strong performances from both Denny's and Keke's, which outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter. We have made significant progress in our strategy to enhance the overall health of our flagship brand by accelerating the closure of lower-volume restaurants and completing 23 remodels, and also opened a record number of Keke’s cafes while expanding into six new states. Looking ahead to 2025, there is still work to be done within our brands, particularly as we navigate near-term consumer sentiment that has been affected by macroeconomic factors. With the actions we are taking to maintain our position as a value leader, invest in our brands, reduce costs, and drive traffic, we are well positioned to deliver shareholder value.”
Fourth
Quarter
2024
Highlights
(1)
Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.
Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.1%.
Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.0%.
Denny's opened four franchised restaurants and closed 30 franchise restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.
Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.
Keke's opened eight new cafes and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.
Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional company cafes.
Operating income was $14.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the prior year quarter.
Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales.
Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $7.6 million and $0.14, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA* of $22.2 million increased 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter.
Full Year
2024
Highlights
(
1)
Total operating revenue was $452.3 million compared to $463.9 million for the prior year.
Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.2%).
Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.7%).
Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants and closed 88 restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.
Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including seven at company restaurants, or over 11% of the Denny's company fleet.
Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.
Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.
Operating income was $45.3 million compared to $52.8 million for the prior year.
Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $123.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $25.8 million, or 12.2% of company restaurant sales.
Net income was $21.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $28.6 million and $0.54, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA* was $81.4 million.
(1)
The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.
Fourth
Quarter 2024 Results
Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.
Franchise and license revenue was $62.3 million compared to $61.3 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter and positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by decreases in equivalent units and franchise occupancy revenue at Denny's.
Company restaurant sales were $52.4 million compared to $54.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by six fewer Denny's equivalent units, including three refranchised units, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.
Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.5 million, or 51.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily driven by positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by fewer Denny's equivalent units.
Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to investments in marketing and expected new cafe opening inefficiencies, partially offset by lower legal settlement expense.
Total general and administrative expenses were $18.7 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter. This change was due to lower deferred compensation valuation adjustments, corporate administrative expenses, and incentive compensation.
The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 33.8% for the current quarter.
Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.14.
The Company ended the quarter with $271.9 million of total debt outstanding, including $261.3 million of borrowings under its credit facility.
Capital Allocation
The Company invested $10.9 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, and $28.6 million on the full year, which included Keke's new cafe development and company remodels at both brands.
The Company also allocated $11.2 million to share repurchases for the full year resulting in approximately $89.2 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.
Business Outlook
The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect performance through the first six fiscal weeks and the expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment due to macro events will moderate over time.
Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales
**
between (2.0%) and 1.0%.
Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.
Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.
Commodity inflation between 2.0% and 4.0%.
Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.
Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of:
Corporate and administrative expenses between $60 million and $62 million, including approximately $1 million related to the 53rd week;
Incentive compensation between $6 million and $9 million; and,
Approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.
Adjusted EBITDA
*
between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.
Share repurchases between $15 million and $25 million.
*
Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.
**
Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2024 on a webcast today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast accessible through the Company's investor relations website at
investor.dennys.com
.
About Denny's Corporation
Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.
The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.
For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit
investor.dennys.com
.
Non-GAAP Definition Changes
The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.
Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
12/25/24
12/27/23
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,698
$
4,893
Investments
1,106
1,281
Receivables, net
24,433
21,391
Inventories
1,747
2,175
Assets held for sale
381
1,455
Prepaid and other current assets
10,628
12,855
Total current assets
39,993
44,050
Property, net
111,417
93,494
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
6,200
6,098
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
124,738
116,795
Goodwill
66,357
65,908
Intangible assets, net
91,739
93,428
Deferred financing costs, net
1,066
1,702
Other noncurrent assets
54,764
43,343
Total assets
$
496,274
$
464,818
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current finance lease liabilities
$
1,284
$
1,383
Current operating lease liabilities
15,487
14,779
Accounts payable
19,985
24,070
Other current liabilities
58,842
63,068
Total current liabilities
95,598
103,300
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
261,300
255,500
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities
9,284
9,150
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
120,841
114,451
Liability for insurance claims, less current portion
5,866
6,929
Deferred income taxes, net
9,964
6,582
Other noncurrent liabilities
27,446
31,592
Total long-term liabilities
434,701
424,204
Total liabilities
530,299
527,504
Shareholders' deficit
Common stock
513
529
Paid-in capital
—
6,688
Deficit
(2,499
)
(21,784
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(32,039
)
(41,659
)
Treasury stock
—
(6,460
)
Total shareholders' deficit
(34,025
)
(62,686
)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$
496,274
$
464,818
Debt Balances
Credit facility revolver due 2026
$
261,300
$
255,500
Finance lease liabilities
10,568
10,533
Total debt
$
271,868
$
266,033
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
12/25/24
12/27/23
Revenue:
Company restaurant sales
$
52,390
$
54,046
Franchise and license revenue
62,284
61,307
Total operating revenue
114,674
115,353
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
47,228
48,646
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
30,425
29,795
General and administrative expenses
18,658
19,255
Depreciation and amortization
3,919
3,507
Goodwill impairment charges
—
6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(10
)
63
Total operating costs and expenses, net
100,220
107,629
Operating income
14,454
7,724
Interest expense, net
4,410
4,309
Other nonoperating income, net
(222
)
(1,182
)
Income before income taxes
10,266
4,597
Provision for income taxes
3,470
1,695
Net income
$
6,796
$
2,902
Net income per share - basic
$
0.13
$
0.05
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.13
$
0.05
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
52,103
53,648
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
52,258
53,893
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
18,202
$
(10,997
)
General and Administrative Expenses
Corporate administrative expenses
$
15,504
$
16,420
Share-based compensation
2,272
403
Incentive compensation
591
1,305
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments
291
1,127
Total general and administrative expenses
$
18,658
$
19,255
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
12/25/24
12/27/23
Revenue:
Company restaurant sales
$
211,781
$
215,532
Franchise and license revenue
240,553
248,390
Total operating revenue
452,334
463,922
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
189,744
187,599
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
120,226
122,452
General and administrative expenses
80,197
77,770
Depreciation and amortization
14,857
14,385
Goodwill impairment charges
20
6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
1,974
2,530
Total operating costs and expenses, net
407,018
411,099
Operating income
45,316
52,823
Interest expense, net
17,974
17,597
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net
(1,907
)
8,288
Income before income taxes
29,249
26,938
Provision for income taxes
7,678
6,993
Net income
$
21,571
$
19,945
Net income per share - basic
$
0.41
$
0.36
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.41
$
0.35
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
52,499
55,984
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
52,614
56,196
Comprehensive income
$
31,191
$
20,983
General and Administrative Expenses
Corporate administrative expenses
$
62,347
$
60,339
Share-based compensation
10,678
8,880
Incentive compensation
5,459
6,640
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments
1,713
1,911
Total general and administrative expenses
$
80,197
$
77,770
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
12/25/24
12/27/23
12/25/24
12/27/23
Net income
$
6,796
$
2,902
$
21,571
$
19,945
Provision for income taxes
3,470
1,695
7,678
6,993
Goodwill impairment charges
—
6,363
20
6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(10
)
63
1,974
2,530
Other nonoperating (income) expense, net
(222
)
(1,182
)
(1,907
)
8,288
Share-based compensation expense
2,272
403
10,678
8,880
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments
291
1,127
1,713
1,911
Interest expense, net
4,410
4,309
17,974
17,597
Depreciation and amortization
3,919
3,507
14,857
14,385
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses
—
590
2,165
679
Pre-opening expenses
782
158
1,548
288
Other adjustments
(1)
443
—
3,083
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,151
$
19,935
$
81,354
$
87,859
Net income
$
6,796
$
2,902
$
21,571
$
19,945
Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net
258
121
760
10,959
Goodwill impairment charges
—
6,363
20
6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(10
)
63
1,974
2,530
Non-recurring legal settlement expenses
—
590
2,165
679
Pre-opening expenses
782
158
1,548
288
Other adjustments
(1)
443
—
3,083
—
Tax effect
(2)
(719
)
(2,054
)
(2,512
)
(5,205
)
Adjusted net income
$
7,550
$
8,143
$
28,609
$
35,559
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
52,258
53,893
52,614
56,196
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.13
$
0.05
$
0.41
$
0.35
Adjustments per share
0.01
0.10
0.13
0.28
Adjusted net income per share
$
0.14
$
0.15
$
0.54
$
0.63
(1
)
Other adjustments for the quarter ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs and a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(2
)
Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 48.8% and 26.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 28.2% and 25.0%, respectively.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.
Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.
Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.
Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands)
12/25/24
12/27/23
12/25/24
12/27/23
Operating income
$
14,454
$
7,724
$
45,316
$
52,823
General and administrative expenses
18,658
19,255
80,197
77,770
Depreciation and amortization
3,919
3,507
14,857
14,385
Goodwill impairment charges
—
6,363
20
6,363
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(10
)
63
1,974
2,530
Restaurant-level operating margin
$
37,021
$
36,912
$
142,364
$
153,871
Restaurant-level operating margin consists of:
Company restaurant operating margin
(1)
$
5,162
$
5,400
$
22,037
$
27,933
Franchise operating margin
(2)
31,859
31,512
120,327
125,938
Restaurant-level operating margin
$
37,021
$
36,912
$
142,364
$
153,871
Adjustments
(3)
782
748
6,353
967
Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin
$
37,803
$
37,660
$
148,717
$
154,838
(1
)
Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2
)
Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.
(3
)
Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
12/25/24
12/27/23
Company restaurant operations:
(1)
Company restaurant sales
$
52,390
100.0
%
$
54,046
100.0
%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Product costs
13,377
25.5
%
13,993
25.9
%
Payroll and benefits
19,800
37.8
%
20,184
37.3
%
Occupancy
4,442
8.5
%
4,550
8.4
%
Other operating costs:
Utilities
1,645
3.1
%
1,811
3.4
%
Repairs and maintenance
1,046
2.0
%
994
1.8
%
Marketing
2,511
4.8
%
1,396
2.6
%
Legal settlements
(109
)
(0.2)%
1,827
3.4
%
Pre-opening costs
782
1.5
%
158
0.3
%
Other direct costs
3,734
7.1
%
3,733
6.9
%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
47,228
90.1
%
$
48,646
90.0
%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
5,162
9.9
%
$
5,400
10.0
%
Adjustments
(3)
782
1.5
%
748
1.4
%
Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
5,944
11.3
%
$
6,148
11.4
%
Franchise operations:
(4)
Franchise and license revenue:
Royalties
$
30,284
48.6
%
$
30,025
49.0
%
Advertising revenue
20,875
33.5
%
19,676
32.1
%
Initial and other fees
2,808
4.5
%
2,888
4.7
%
Occupancy revenue
8,317
13.4
%
8,718
14.2
%
Total franchise and license revenue
$
62,284
100.0
%
$
61,307
100.0
%
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Advertising costs
$
20,875
33.5
%
$
19,676
32.1
%
Occupancy costs
5,057
8.1
%
5,307
8.7
%
Other direct costs
4,493
7.2
%
4,812
7.8
%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
30,425
48.8
%
$
29,795
48.6
%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
31,859
51.2
%
$
31,512
51.4
%
Adjustments
(3)
—
—
%
—
—
%
Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
31,859
51.2
%
$
31,512
51.4
%
Total operating revenue
(5)
$
114,674
100.0
%
$
115,353
100.0
%
Total costs of operating revenue
(5)
77,653
67.7
%
78,441
68.0
%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)
(5)
$
37,021
32.3
%
$
36,912
32.0
%
(1
)
As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2
)
Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3
)
Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.
(4
)
As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5
)
As a percentage of total operating revenue.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
($ in thousands)
12/25/24
12/27/23
Company restaurant operations:
(1)
Company restaurant sales
$
211,781
100.0
%
$
215,532
100.0
%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Product costs
53,931
25.5
%
55,789
25.9
%
Payroll and benefits
80,605
38.1
%
80,666
37.4
%
Occupancy
18,129
8.6
%
16,809
7.8
%
Other operating costs:
Utilities
6,954
3.3
%
7,848
3.6
%
Repairs and maintenance
4,023
1.9
%
3,661
1.7
%
Marketing
7,850
3.7
%
5,603
2.6
%
Legal settlements
1,700
0.8
%
2,302
1.1
%
Pre-opening costs
1,548
0.7
%
288
0.1
%
Other direct costs
15,004
7.1
%
14,633
6.8
%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
189,744
89.6
%
$
187,599
87.0
%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
22,037
10.4
%
$
27,933
13.0
%
Adjustments
(3)
3,713
1.8
%
967
0.4
%
Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
25,750
12.2
%
$
28,900
13.4
%
Franchise operations:
(4)
Franchise and license revenue:
Royalties
$
118,705
49.3
%
$
120,131
48.4
%
Advertising revenue
79,973
33.2
%
78,494
31.6
%
Initial and other fees
8,711
3.6
%
13,882
5.6
%
Occupancy revenue
33,164
13.8
%
35,883
14.4
%
Total franchise and license revenue
$
240,553
100.0
%
$
248,390
100.0
%
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Advertising costs
$
79,973
33.2
%
$
78,494
31.6
%
Occupancy costs
20,539
8.5
%
22,160
8.9
%
Other direct costs
19,714
8.2
%
21,798
8.8
%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
120,226
50.0
%
$
122,452
49.3
%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
120,327
50.0
%
$
125,938
50.7
%
Adjustments
(3)
2,640
1.1
%
—
0.0
%
Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)
(2)
$
122,967
51.1
%
$
125,938
50.7
%
Total operating revenue
(5)
$
452,334
100.0
%
$
463,922
100.0
%
Total costs of operating revenue
(5)
309,970
68.5
%
310,051
66.8
%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)
(5)
$
142,364
31.5
%
$
153,871
33.2
%
(1
)
As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2
)
Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3
)
Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.
(4
)
As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(5
)
As a percentage of total operating revenue.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
Denny's
Keke's
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales
(1)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(Increase (decrease) vs. prior year)
12/25/24
12/27/23
12/25/24
12/27/23
12/25/24
12/27/23
12/25/24
12/27/23
Company Restaurants
0.0
%
(1.2
)%
(1.5
%)
2.7
%
(3.7
)%
0.7
%
(2.7
%)
(1.1
)%
Domestic Franchise Restaurants
1.2
%
1.5
%
(0.1
%)
3.6
%
4.1
%
(3.8
)%
(1.6
%)
(4.4
)%
Domestic System-wide Restaurants
1.1
%
1.3
%
(0.2
%)
3.6
%
3.0
%
(3.1
)%
(1.7
%)
(3.9
)%
Average Unit Sales
($ in thousands)
Company Restaurants
$
800
$
770
$
3,086
$
3,073
$
407
$
442
$
1,728
$
1,796
Franchised Restaurants
$
482
$
467
$
1,875
$
1,843
$
459
$
432
$
1,829
$
1,828
(1)
Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Restaurant Unit Activity
Denny's
Keke's
Franchised
Franchised
Company
& Licensed
Total
Company
& Licensed
Total
Ending Units September 25, 2024
61
1,464
1,525
11
50
61
Units Opened
—
4
4
3
5
8
Units Closed
—
(30
)
(30
)
—
—
—
Net Change
—
(26
)
(26
)
3
5
8
Ending Units December 25, 2024
61
1,438
1,499
14
55
69
Equivalent Units
Fourth Quarter 2024
59
1,454
1,513
11
51
62
Fourth Quarter 2023
65
1,512
1,577
8
50
58
Net Change
(6
)
(58
)
(64
)
3
1
4
Ending Units December 27, 2023
65
1,508
1,573
8
50
58
Units Opened
—
14
14
7
5
12
Units Refranchised
(3
)
3
—
(1
)
1
—
Units Closed
(1
)
(87
)
(88
)
—
(1
)
(1
)
Net Change
(4
)
(70
)
(74
)
6
5
11
Ending Units December 25, 2024
61
1,438
1,499
14
55
69
Equivalent Units
Year-to-Date 2024
62
1,478
1,540
11
50
61
Year-to-Date 2023
65
1,522
1,587
8
48
56
Net Change
(3
)
(44
)
(47
)
3
2
5
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.