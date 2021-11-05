Denny's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DENN

In trading on Friday, shares of Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.70, changing hands as high as $17.40 per share. Denny's Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DENN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.9515 per share, with $20.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.79.

