Denny's Agrees To Be Taken Private By TriArtisan-led Consortium In $620 Mln Deal; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Denny's Corp. (DENN) has agreed to be taken private in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $620 million by a consortium comprising TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises, Inc.

DENN closed Monday's regular trading at $4.11 up $0.20 or 5.12%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $1.92 or 46.72%.

Under the terms of the agreement, which received unanimous approval from Denny's Board of Directors, shareholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash. This represents a 52.1% premium over Denny's closing stock price on November 3, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, Denny's will become a privately held company and its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.