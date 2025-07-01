DENNIS POLK At TD Synnex Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $631K

In a new SEC filing on June 30, it was revealed that POLK, Hyve Solutions Executive at TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that POLK, Hyve Solutions Executive at TD Synnex, exercised stock options for 14,250 shares of SNX, resulting in a transaction value of $631,275.

TD Synnex shares are trading down 0.65% at $134.82 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $134.82, this makes POLK's 14,250 shares worth $631,275.

Unveiling the Story Behind TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.85% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 7.0% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TD Synnex's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.22.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.89 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for TD Synnex's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.19 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.71, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

