DENN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.35, changing hands as low as $10.26 per share. Denny's Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DENN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.66 per share, with $13.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.