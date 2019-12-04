DENN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Denny's Corp (Symbol: DENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.39, changing hands as high as $20.86 per share. Denny's Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DENN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.7107 per share, with $23.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.74.

