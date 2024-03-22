Denmark's Tyra gas field starts production, TotalEnergies says

Adds detail from statement in paragraph 2, background from paragraph 3

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has restarted production at Denmark's Tyra natural gas field, the country's largest, after it was temporarily closed for redevelopment in 2019, the French oil group said on Friday.

The redeveloped field, called Tyra II, will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day when it reaches full capacity late this year, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

Denmark currently depends on imports of gas but full production at Tyra would again make the country self-sufficient and a net exporter of natural gas.

Prior to its shutdown, Tyra served as a processing and export hub for more than 90% of gas produced from the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Production was halted after the seabed had sunk several metres under Tyra's platforms during more than 30 years of production.

TotalEnergies operates the Tyra field, expected to produce 2.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium. TotalEnergies owns a 43.2% stake in this, while the company BlueNord BNR.OL has 36.8% and Danish state-owned Nordsoefonden owns 20%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Anna Ringstrom)

