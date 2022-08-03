Denmark's Tyra gas field faces delay of six to nine months

Adds quote, background

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The restart of Denmark's Tyra gas field is now set to resume production in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, operator TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and partner Noreco NOR.OL said on Wednesday, a delay of up to nine months.

Norway's Noreco had previously expected the field, which is designed to produce gas amounting to 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, to restart production in the second quarter of 2023 following maintenance.

The field's process module, which is being constructed at Indonesia's Batam yard, faces a delay due to the ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted supply chains and staffing levels, TotalEnergies said.

"At the same time, some unexpected manufacturing issues concerning key equipment have added delays," the company said in a statement.

Denmark had aimed to become a net exporter of gas next year, when the Tyra facilities were expected to resume operation following a major redevelopment that began in 2019.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.