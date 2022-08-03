Denmark's Tyra gas field faces 6-9 months delay

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

The restart of Denmark's Tyra gas field is now set to resume production in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, operator TotalEnergies and partner Noreco said on Wednesday.

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The restart of Denmark's Tyra gas field is now set to resume production in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, operator TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and partner Noreco NOR.OL said on Wednesday.

Norway's Noreco had previously expected the field, which is designed to produce gas amounting to 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, to restart production in the second quarter of 2023 following maintenance.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More