Denmark's Tyra gas field faces 6-9 months delay

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The restart of Denmark's Tyra gas field is now set to resume production in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, operator TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and partner Noreco NOR.OL said on Wednesday.

Norway's Noreco had previously expected the field, which is designed to produce gas amounting to 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, to restart production in the second quarter of 2023 following maintenance.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

