Denmark's Sydbank buys rival Alm. Brand Bank

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard editing by Jason Neely Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Danish lender Sydbank has agreed to buy rival Alm. Brand Bank for 1.83 billion Danish crowns ($289 million), equal to 95% of book equity, both banks said on Thursday.

Adds details

COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Danish lender Sydbank SYDB.CO has agreed to buy rival Alm. Brand Bank ALMB.CO for 1.83 billion Danish crowns ($289 million), equal to 95% of book equity, both banks said on Thursday.

The transaction, pending regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

Alm. Brand said it would issue an extraordinary dividend of 8 crowns per share when the transaction closes.

($1 = 6.3358 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More