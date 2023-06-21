Denmark's Pandora plans more share buybacks

News & Insights

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO will launch a new share buyback plan of 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($381 million), it said on Wednesday, adding to a recently completed 2.4-billion-crowns buyback program.

The new share buybacks will run gradually from now until early in February 2024, the company said.

($1=6.8238 Danish crowns)

