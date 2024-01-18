Denmark's Orsted to build Irish onshore wind farm

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danish renewable energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday it made a final investment decision to build the 43.2 megawatt (MW) Farranroy onshore wind farm in Ireland.

"Wind energy plays a pivotal role in the transition to renewable energy, and we're proud to confirm that we'll invest in our 22nd Irish wind farm," Orsted's European onshore projects chief Kieran White said in a statement.

He added the farm would be operational by summer 2026.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.