News & Insights

Denmark's Orsted to build Irish onshore wind farm

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

January 18, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danish renewable energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday it made a final investment decision to build the 43.2 megawatt (MW) Farranroy onshore wind farm in Ireland.

"Wind energy plays a pivotal role in the transition to renewable energy, and we're proud to confirm that we'll invest in our 22nd Irish wind farm," Orsted's European onshore projects chief Kieran White said in a statement.

He added the farm would be operational by summer 2026.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.