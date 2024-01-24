Denmark's Orsted to acquire full ownership of Sunrise Wind from Eversource

Updates with details from statement in paragraphs 2-5, background in paragraphs 6-7

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Danish energy company Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Eversource Energy ES.N to acquire full ownership of offshore wind farm Sunrise Wind from the U.S. energy firm.

Currently, Eversource owns 50% of the 924-megawatt offshore wind farm that would deliver power to New York.

According to Orsted, the approval is subject to the ongoing New York 4 solicitation for offshore wind capacity and signing of a contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Orsted and Eversource's 50-50 joint venture for Sunrise Wind will remain in place if approval is not granted, the company said.

Sunrise Wind, if awarded in the New York 4 solicitation, is expected to be completed in 2026, with final federal permits for the project expected this summer, Orsted said, adding that a new contract will be negotiated with NYSERDA if the project is provisionally awarded.

Eversource had said earlier this month that it intends to divest its 50% ownership stake in the three wind projects it operates jointly with Orsted.

Orsted, the world's biggest developer of offshore wind, had halted the development of two U.S. offshore wind projects last year and said related impairments had surged above $5 billion.

