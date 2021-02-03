Denmark's Orsted reports operating profit in line with preliminary results

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday posted full-year operating profit in line with preliminary results published last month.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm developer, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 18.1 billion Danish crowns ($2.93 billion), up 4% compared to the year before.

($1 = 6.1791 Danish crowns)

