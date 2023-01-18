US Markets

Denmark's Orsted buys remaining stake in US wind power project

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2023 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds detail

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Public Service Enterprise Group's (PSEG) <PEG.N> 25% stake in the 1,100 megawatt wind power project Ocean Wind 1 off the cost of New Jersey, raising its stake to 100%.

The first power production from Ocean Wind 1 is scheduled for the end of 2024 and full commissioning is expected in 2025, Orsted said in a statement.

It did not reveal how much it had paid for the stake.

PSEG's exit would allow the project to "proceed with an optimised tax structure", the U.S. company said in the statement without elaborating.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.