Denmark's Novo Nordisk to buy Dicerna Pharma for $3.3 billion

Adds details on the deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO will buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O for $3.3 billion in cash, the U.S. drug developer said on Thursday.

The deal for $38.25 per share represents a premium of 79.7% to Dicerna's closing price on Wednesday.

The two companies have been in a research collaboration since 2019 to develop multiple clinical candidates for disorders including chronic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity and rare diseases.

Novo Nordisk expects to initiate clinical development of the first investigational therapeutic to emerge from this collaboration in 2022.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.