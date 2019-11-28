Denmark's Maersk to lay off staff as part of cost cuts

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk MAERSKB.CO said on Thursday it would lay off staff at its main offices in Denmark and in other countries.

The company said it did not know yet how many jobs would go.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

