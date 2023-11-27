Denmark's Maersk sells remaining share holding in Norway's Hoegh Autoliners

OSLO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Danish shipping firm Maersk MAERSKb.CO has sold 20,000,000 shares in Norway's Hoegh Autoliners HAUTO.OL, cutting its holding to zero, according to a stock exchange filing.

The sale at a price of 90.00 Norwegian crowns ($8.34) per share represented approximately 10.48% of the share capital and votes in Hoegh Autoliners, the Norwegian firm said.

($1 = 10.7960 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.