Denmark's Maersk sells remaining share holding in Norway's Hoegh Autoliners

Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

November 27, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Danish shipping firm Maersk MAERSKb.CO has sold 20,000,000 shares in Norway's Hoegh Autoliners HAUTO.OL, cutting its holding to zero, according to a stock exchange filing.

The sale at a price of 90.00 Norwegian crowns ($8.34) per share represented approximately 10.48% of the share capital and votes in Hoegh Autoliners, the Norwegian firm said.

($1 = 10.7960 Norwegian crowns)

