Denmark's Lundbeck predicts growth in 2023 revenue and earnings

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Lundbeck HLUNDb.CO predicted on Tuesday its revenue would grow in 2023 to between 19.4 billion and 20 billion Danish crowns ($2.79 billion-$2.88 billion) from 18.2 billion crowns last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is meanwhile expected to rise to between 4.8 billion and 5.2 billion crowns from 4.66 billion in 2022, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 6.9506 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

