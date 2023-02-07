Denmark's Lundbeck predicts growth in 2023 revenue and earnings

February 07, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Lundbeck HLUNDb.CO predicted on Tuesday its revenue would grow in 2023 to between 19.4 billion and 20 billion Danish crowns ($2.79 billion-$2.88 billion) from 18.2 billion crowns last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is meanwhile expected to rise to between 4.8 billion and 5.2 billion crowns from 4.66 billion in 2022, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 6.9506 Danish crowns)

