Denmark's Jyske Bank introduces even lower negative interest rates on deposits

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Jyske Bank said on Friday that individuals with more than $111,100 on their bank accounts will be charged for their deposits as it seeks to split the bill from the European and Danish central bank's recent rate cuts with its clients.

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank JYSK.CO said on Friday that individuals with more than $111,100 on their bank accounts will be charged for their deposits as it seeks to split the bill from the European and Danish central bank's recent rate cuts with its clients.

Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-largest lender, said it would introduce a negative interest rate of 0.75% for both corporate deposits and also private clients depositing more than 750,000 Danish crowns ($111,100) from Dec 1.

This is a significant change compared to its announcement a month ago where it said clients depositing more than 7.5 million crowns would be charged negative interest rates of 0.6%.

($1 = 6.7507 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More