Denmark's economy to suffer from global downturn, government says

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's economic growth is likely to slow by around 1 percentage point in the coming years, as the export-driven economy suffers from a global downturn, the government said on Monday.

Denmark's economy, dominated by large companies such as shipper MaerskMAERSKb.CO, drug producer Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO, brewer Carlsberg CARLb.CO and wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO, has been booming since 2013 with average yearly growth of 2.5%.

But growth is expected to slow to 2.0% this year, then to 1.5% and 1.4% next year and in 2021, the finance ministry said in a report.

"The prospect of a slower growth rate is mainly due to a weakened global economy," the finance ministry said.

In the coming years, growth is likely to be driven by private consumption rather than exports, the ministry said.

The expected slowdown comes even as the fiscal policy of the new Social Democratic government helps to support economic growth.

