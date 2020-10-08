Denmark's Danske Bank Plans Up To 1,600 Job Cuts To Reduce Costs; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Denmark's Danske Bank A/S (DNSKY.PK) announced Thursday its new Commercial Leadership Team under its 2023 plan. The company also plans to cut up to 1,600 during the next 6-12 months.

With the planned job cuts, the company noted that it aims to significantly reduce costs as part of the 2023 plan.

The new Commercial Leadership Team or CLT will comprise 12 senior leaders from across the business and the Executive Leadership Team. The CLT will drive the commercial and customer agenda across all its markets.

As announced earlier, the new simplified structure with two business units - Personal & Business Customers and Large Corporates & Institutions - will take effect from January 2021, at which time the new CLT will also be established.

Danske Bank also introduced two new Chief Customer Officers for Denmark and the Nordic countries. From January, Thomas Mitchell will move from his current role as Head of Retail Banking in Denmark, while Trond Mellingsæter will take on this role in addition to his current role as Country Manager in Norway.

Danske Bank expects to reduce the number of positions across business units and markets by up to 1,600 during the next 6-12 months.

Danske Bank is now offering employees in most departments in Denmark the option of applying for a voluntary redundancy agreement on special and favourable terms.

Part of the reduction is expected to be achieved through among other things the voluntary redundancy agreements and natural attrition.

The option of applying for a voluntary redundancy agreement will be available until October 25.

Together with the existing hiring freeze, the bank expects the step would reduce the number of actual layoffs at a later time.

Danske Bank employs more than 22,000 people in total, of which about 11,000 are employed in Denmark.

In Denmark, Danske Bank shares were trading at 89.38 Danish kroner, up 1.06 percent.

