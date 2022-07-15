Denmark's Danfoss to sell Russia, Belarus business to local management

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Danish industrial company Danfoss has signed a deal to sell its Russian and Belarusian business to local management, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Danfoss, which announced in April it would exit Russia and Belarus in the wake of the war in Ukraine, employs around 1,300 people and makes products for air conditioning, refrigeration and heating. It had two factories in Russia.

"Danfoss has signed an agreement to divest its business to local management," the company said, citing the "tragic war in Ukraine" as the reason for its exit.

The transaction is expected to close in September this year. The company did not provide details on the price nor any other terms of the deal.

