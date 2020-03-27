Denmark's crown hits strongest level to the euro in 6 months

Denmark's crown currency strengthened to its highest level against the euro since September last year, trading close to its central rate following months of currency interventions and a rate hike by the central bank.

The crown traded at 7.4601 to the euro at 0935 GMT, its strongest level since Sept. 12.

