Denmark's central bank raises key interest rate

Adds quotes, recent rate move history, paragraphs 2-5

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.10% on Thursday, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank.

"The interest rate increase is a consequence of the increase by the European Central Bank of its main monetary policy rate," the central bank said in a statement.

"The monetary policy spread vis-á-vis the euro area will remain unchanged," it said.

The move was Denmark's eighth rate hike since July last year, closely tracking the ECB and other central banks across the globe as they tighten monetary policy to combat inflation.

Denmark's benchmark current account interest rate and the certificate of deposit rate were each raised by 0.25 percentage points to 3.10% from 2.85%, while the so-called lending rate was raised by 0.25 percentage points to 3.25% from 3%.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.