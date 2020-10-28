Denmark unlikely to sell majority stake in Orsted, says outgoing CEO

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of Danish energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO on Wednesday dismissed the idea of the state selling its stake in the offshore wind farm developer to finance ambitious climate change targets.

"I sense that there's no political appetite for opening up a discussion about the stake," Henrik Poulsen told investors on a conference call.

Denmark has set a binding target of cutting emissions by 70% over the next 10 years, one of the most ambitious climate change targets by any country.

Lobby groups have called for lawmakers to sell the state's 50.1% stake in Orsted, worth $32 billion, in order to finance the green transition.

"My personal take on it is that you shouldn't expect any change to the state majority ownership any time soon," said Poulsen. "I think it's going to stay for a number of years to come."

Orsted is investing heavily as it seeks to become one of a handful of "renewable majors" leading a shift away from fossil fuels.

Poulsen, who will step down as CEO at the end of the year, has spearheaded the group's transformation from a diversified utility with oil and gas activities into the world's biggest developer of offshore wind farms.

