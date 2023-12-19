News & Insights

Companies

Denmark, U.S. reach defence agreement

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

December 19, 2023 — 05:49 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

Adds PM quote in paragraph 3, detail in paragraphs 2 and 4

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Denmark has reached a defence agreement with the United States that will allow U.S. soldiers and military equipment to be based on Danish soil, the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

The 10-year agreement was announced after the United States signed similar agreements with Finland and Sweden this month.

"This means that American soldiers and equipment can be permanently stationed on Danish soil," Frederiksen told reporters at a press conference.

The agreement, which Denmark and the United States began negotiating in February last year, will be signed later this week and will enter into force when necessary legislation has been adopted about a year from now, Frederiksen said.

Finland on Monday signed a defence cooperation agreement with the United States to grant the U.S. military broad access across the Nordic country to the vicinity of its long border with Russia.

Sweden signed a similar agreement earlier in December, and Norway, which also shares a short border with Russia, in 2021 signed an agreement with the United States on how to regulate U.S. military activity on its soil.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Alex Richardson)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.