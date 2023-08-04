News & Insights

Denmark to tighten border control amid Koran burnings

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

August 04, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Danish police will tighten border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, Denmark's justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that Nordic governments ban such acts.

Tighter border controls will initially be in place until Aug. 10, the government said.

"The recent Koran burnings have, as the security police have said, affected the current security situation," Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in the statement.

