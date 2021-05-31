Denmark to reconsider exclusion of J&J shot - local media

Adds details

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Denmark's government has asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision earlier this month to exclude Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme, local media reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The media reports by broadcaster TV2 and newspaper Ekstra Bladet also said Denmark's vaccination programme would be concluded in September, two weeks after the current timeline.

The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna MRNA.Ovaccines than expected, they reported.

Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

A spokeswoman for the health ministry could not immediately comment on the reports.

Denmark has also stopped using AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine altogether, citing similar concerns.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans and Giles Elgood)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.