Denmark to make electricity bidding zone for Baltic Sea energy island

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Denmark will create a new electricity market bidding zone covering a planned renewable energy generation cluster around the Bornholm island in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.

The Energy Island Bornholm will consist of two fields of offshore wind turbines, a high-voltage (HVDC) converter station located on Bornholm and cables connecting the wind farm to both Zealand in Denmark and Germany.

Bornholm is currently part of the DK2 bidding zone covering eastern Denmark, but there would likely be a structural congestion on the grid connection from the energy island to Zealand, the Danish Energy Agency said.

This made it necessary to create a DK3 area comprising the Bornholm Energy Island and the cable connection points, it specified.

The Agency proposes that DK3 should contain both Bornholm Energy Island and the rest of Bornholm, it said in a consultation document.

"The electricity price on Bornholm will virtually be the same if Bornholm continues to be part of DK2, compared to Bornholm being a part of DK3 together with Bornholm Energy Island," the document said.

The new bidding zone will become effective once the Bornholm Energy Island starts operations, currently scheduled for the end of 2030.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

