Denmark to draw winner of Thor offshore wind tender

The Danish Energy Agency will draw the winner of the 1 gigawatt Thor offshore wind farm on Dec. 1 after several bids were all made at the minimum price, it said on Thursday.

Bidders include Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, Sweden's Vattenfall, a consortium of France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC, as well as a joint bid from British utility SSE SSE.L and Thor OFW. Germany's RWE [RIC:RIC:RWE.UL] is also participating via a subsidiary.

