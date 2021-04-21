Denmark to decide on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot next week

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's health authority said on Wednesday it expects to announce its decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine next week pending further investigations into its possible link to rare blood clots.

