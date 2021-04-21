US Markets
JNJ

Denmark to decide on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot next week

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Denmark's health authority said on Wednesday it expects to announce its decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week pending further investigations into its possible link to rare blood clots. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;)) nC7N2J301O

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's health authority said on Wednesday it expects to announce its decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine next week pending further investigations into its possible link to rare blood clots.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular