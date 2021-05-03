Denmark to allow voluntary use of COVID-19 shots from J&J, AstraZeneca - Ekstra Bladet reports

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish lawmakers have agreed to allow voluntary use of COVID-19 shots from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and AstraZeneca AZN.L, newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)

