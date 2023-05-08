Denmark, Sweden sign solidarity agreement on gas supply

COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - Denmark and Sweden have signed an agreement on mutual support in case of gas shortages, the energy authorities of the two countries said on Monday.

In the case of gas shortages or disruptions, Denmark will help secure supply to Swedish customers protected by the agreement, including about 30,000 households, hospitals and emergency services, Sweden's energy authority said.

"The agreement we have signed today reflects the great work and cooperation that has taken place in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the director of the Danish Energy Authority, Kristoffer Bottzauw, said in a separate statement.

"No country in the EU or the Nordic region can solve the energy supply crisis alone," Bottzauw added.

The majority of the natural gas used in Sweden comes via a pipeline from Denmark.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

