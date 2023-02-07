Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

February 07, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday.

"The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the processing of offshore wind projects and other renewable energy projects under the open door scheme," it said.

Apart from issuing public tenders, Denmark also allows energy companies to submit unsolicited applications to install renewable energy projects under the so-called "open door scheme".

Granting permits under this programme, however, could violate EU law, it said. It did not say how many applications it was currently processing.

"It is a serious situation for the green transition and especially for the market players who are ready to invest in this form of offshore wind," Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, said in the statement.

Aagaard said he had reached out to the European Commission to resolve the matter.

"I can assure you that I will be pursuing prompt responses on behalf of those applicants who are currently left uncertain about the future of their projects," he said.

Denmark aims for a fivefold increase in offshore wind power capacity by 2030. The current permitting suspension would not affect that target, the energy ministry said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.