Denmark still targets bond sales worth $9.4 billion in 2022

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank on Thursday kept its issuance target for new government bonds unchanged at 65 billion Danish crowns ($9.37 billion) in 2022.

It also maintained its target of issuing 35 billion crowns worth of short-term loan programmes, such as treasury bills and commercial papers, and said it would open a new inflation-linked bond in September.

($1 = 6.9356 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

