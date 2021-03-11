Denmark, Spain and others urge EU to hold firm on gas amid pushback on green finance rules

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Denmark, Spain and three other countries have urged the European Commission not to change draft rules that would prevent gas power plants from being labelled as sustainable investments, despite pushback from other member states.

From next year, providers of financial products in the European Union must disclose which investments comply with climate criteria under the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy - a list of economic activities deemed to significantly contribute to green goals.

The rules are a cornerstone of the EU's plan to help push 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) into sustainable investments over the next decade, by making "green" activities more visible and attractive to investors.

The Commission delayed to late April plans to finish the climate portion of the taxonomy and is rewriting the criteria after a draft in November came under fire from countries including Bulgaria and Poland which sought to label gas power as sustainable.

Yet the group of five said the draft should not be changed.

"These elements are fundamental to preserve the scientific integrity of the taxonomy," ministers from Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg and Austria said in a letter dated Mar. 10, which the Commission on Thursday confirmed having received.

The Commission's original proposal said power plants could be labelled as sustainable if they complied with an emissions limit of 100 grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt hour. Today's best-in-class gas plants far exceed that limit.

"We strongly oppose any increase of these thresholds," the countries said, and expressed their "deepest concerns" about proposals to weaken them.

A majority of EU countries or the European Parliament could veto the rules, setting up a tense battle to finish them.

Gas produces roughly half the emissions of coal when burned in power plants, and countries including Germany plan to use it as a "transition" fuel to wean themselves off coal.

But a growing number of companies and lenders are excluding gas as they seek a "net zero" emissions future, amid concerns that leaks of methane from gas infrastructure could cancel out any benefits.

