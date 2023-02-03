Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals

February 03, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024.

The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

($1 = 6.8089 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

