Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024.

The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

($1 = 6.8089 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

