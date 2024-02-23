Denmark says Europe needs to rearm fast as it signs Ukraine security deal

By Yuliia Dysa

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Denmark said Europe needs to rearm more quickly as it became the latest NATO member to sign a 10-year agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine on Friday, the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The bilateral agreements, already signed by the UK, Germany and France, follow a pledge by the Group of Seven nations last year to establish bilateral "long term security commitments and arrangements" with Ukraine.

Denmark, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, is among the biggest contributors of military aid relative to the size of its economy. Its new 1.7 billion crown ($247.4 million) military aid package was unveiled on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark hoped to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets soon as she visited the country and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

"It's a very powerful weapon… We are working very hard, and I would like to see our Danish F-16 in the air in Ukraine before summer," Frederiksen said at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Ukraine has welcomed the security deals while emphasising that it still seeks to join the Western defence alliance, which commits to defend any member that comes under attack.

"These are guarantees of strength that are already working and will remain available to Ukraine until it joins NATO," Zelenskiy said. "The agreement with Denmark provides for comprehensive defense, political assistance, and diplomatic cooperation."

He said it includes 1.8 billion euros in assistance for 2024.

The deal also envisages support for Ukrainian navy development, as well as mine clearance efforts and high-tech military assistance. Countries also agreed to hold immediate consultations in case of a future Russian armed attack.

"Although we have significantly increased investments in defence and security, it is not enough. Denmark and Europe must rearm more, and it must happen faster," Frederiksen said in a statement on Friday.

