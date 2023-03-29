Denmark salvages mystery object near Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

March 29, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Johannes Birkebaek for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - Danish authorities have salvaged an object found close to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The object, which appeared to be a maritime smoke buoy, did not represent a safety risk, the agency said in a statement.

