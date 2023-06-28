News & Insights

Denmark postpones North Sea energy island tender due high cost

June 28, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - The Danish government has postponed the launch of a tender to establish a North Sea energy island due to high costs, the country's ministry of energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government will consider alternative options for the North Sea energy island in order to cut costs, the Danish ministry added.

Denmark in early February 2021 approved a plan to build the world's first energy island in the North Sea, which it said could produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.

The ministry of energy and the Danish energy authority have since developed the initial concept and now estimate that the government's cost for the project would amount to more than 50 billion Danish crowns ($7.35 billion).

"The project is thus far from being profitable, which is a clear condition for the project in the political agreements," the energy ministry said in its statement.

The government added that it remains committed to the construction of the energy island, but said it was necessary to explore alternatives that could make the project viable in light of current economic challenges.

